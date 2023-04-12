Alia Bhatt To Debut at MET Gala After Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone; Here's Who She Will Wear

Alia Bhatt is going to MET Gala this year! The actress’ team has confirmed that she will be walking the red carpet of the fashion gala this summer. Alia, who is going to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone this year, has not only said yes to the grand gala but has also chosen the fashion designer that will make the outfit for her.

It has been revealed that Alia will be wearing a Prabal Gurung outfit for the red carpet. Details about her outfit are still under wraps. Alia is no stranger to Prabal. The actress has often sported outfits designed by him in the past. Prabal is also a popular designer in Hollywood, with stars such as Mindy Kaling and Camila Cabello wearing outfits designed by his label.

Meanwhile, ALia will be the third Bollywood actress in recent years to have walked the red carpet of the MET Gala. In the past, we’ve seen Priyanka Chopra make her way to the MET Gala thrice. One of which was with Nick Jonas before they began dating. Deepika Padukone also walked the red carpet twice.

Advertisement

The year 2022 was a landmark year for Alia Bhatt. The actress was a part of four big movies. She began her year with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi and followed it with a cameo in RRR. She then starred in her first home production film Darlings and ended the year at the movies with Brahmastra. The film became the biggest blockbuster of 2022. It was also her first film with her husband Ranbir Kapoor.

On the personal front, 2022 was a memorable year for Alia as she got married to Ranbir in April 2022 and they welcomed their first daughter Raha in November last year. She will now be seen in Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News