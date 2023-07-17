Alia Bhatt To Play A Gender-Free Spy In Yash Raj's Spy Universe? Here's What We Know

Alia Bhatt, who is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, has reportedly joined YRF’s spy universe. The Bollywood actress will be headlining the first female-led spy film in the spy universe created by Aditya Chopra. Alia Bhatt has beaten OGs Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone to become the first actress who will have her own standalone movie in the YRF spy universe. While Katrina plays an ISI agent Zoya in the popular Tiger franchise, Deepika essays the role of an ISI spy Rubina in Pathaan. As the excitement for the same continues to rise, we have a fresh update for you.

According to the sources close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, Alia Bhatt will play a de-glam hero not constrained by gender stereotypes. The source told the portal, “Alia will play a gender-free spy. She won’t be playing a gender-specific action heroine but a hero like Salman and SRK. Adi Chopra wants to break the stereotypical image of the female hero, ke agar heroine superhero hogi toh glamorous aur sexy hogi. Alia will play a makeup-free no-vanity superhero in a mission to save the world."

The source also informed that no other prominent faces from the Yash Raj Spy Universe will feature in the first film, “Yes, but later. Not in the first film. Adi doesn’t want the limelight to be stolen from Alia," the source stated.

“Alia Bhatt is one of the biggest crowd pullers in today’s time and she will be playing a super-agent in the YRF Spy Universe like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Shah Rukh Khan," a source told Pinkvilla. “Aditya Chopra and the team have planned an epic female-led spy film with Alia Bhatt which is expected to push her to the edge."

The source continued, “Alia’s inclusion to the Spy Universe indicates that Aditya Chopra is leaving no audience segment out of the equation. She will be playing a spy in an out-and-out action entertainer, and this will be a big novelty for the audience base that she appeals to. It’s going to be Alia Bhatt like never before."