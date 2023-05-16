Alia Bhatt To Sara Ali Khan; Actresses Who Left Our Jaw Dropped With Their Sexy Photos from Maldives

Maldives, with its crystal-clear waters and beautiful sunsets, has become a popular vacation spot for celebrities around the world. Bollywood, known for its glitz and glamour, is no exception. In recent times, we have seen several B-town actresses setting social media on fire with their gorgeous beach pictures from their Maldives vacation.

Here are some Bollywood celebrities whose jaw-dropping pictures from the exotic island of Maldives will definitely make your heart skip a beat:

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt effortlessly exudes the essence of a beach babe when vacationing in the Maldives. She mesmerized her fans with fashionable bikinis and natural beach curls, giving us all a serious need for Vitamin Sea!

Sara Ali Khan

The young star frequently graces the shores of the Maldives and she takes her boho side along. Her posts on Instagram in the latest swimwear against the backdrop of coral islands give serious wanderlust vibes.

Jahnvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s stunning sunset photos on the serene beaches of Maldives always steal the show. The vacation vibes are very strong as she poses by the beach.

Mahima Makwana

We all know Mahima Makwana is an island diva and her favourite go-getaway island has got to be the Maldives. Mahima often gives her fans a sneak peek of her vacations as she dons the best beachwear to go along with the breathtaking sunsets.

Shirley Setia

Among Shirley Setia’s favorite vacation spots, a trip to the Maldives stands out as tropical heaven. All in all, you best believe this happy-go-lucky girl can sure rock a tiger print bikini. The actress owns every golden hour pose effortlessly.

Sukriti Kakar

Sukriti can be found by the beach in the Maldives, rocking beach sarongs and fashionable co-ord sets when she’s not singing. She knows how to make the most of her beach vacation.

Prakriti Kakar

Prakriti Kakar basks in the sun and never fails to look good while doing so. Her much-needed getaway to the Maldives entails high-fashion beachwear at luxury resorts. She knows how to enjoy the perfect beach vacation in style.