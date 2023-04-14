Alia Bhatt Was 'Starstruck' After Meeting SS Rajamouli at Baahubali 2 Preview; Here's What Happened

Alia Bhatt recently heaped praise on director SS Rajamouli as he made it to the list of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023. The actress worked with the filmmaker in RRR. Penning a special note for him, she also opened up about her first meeting with him and the one most important advice she got from him.

Alia wrote, “The first time I met SS Rajamouli was at the preview of Baahubali 2. We were all extremely starstruck. And even while I was watching the movie, I was like, ‘Oh my God, what a dream it would be to work with this director. Lo and behold, the dream came true.’"

She added, “Being directed by him in RRR was like going to school all over again. He knows the audience he’s serving. He knows what beats to hit, what turns to take. I call him the master storyteller, because he genuinely loves the flair and abandon of stories. And he brings us together. India is a massive country with diverse demographics, tastes, and culture. But he gets that—and he unites us through his movies."

On a closing note she added, “I once asked him for advice on acting. He said, “Whatever choice you make, just do that with love. Because even if the film doesn’t work, the audience will see love in your eyes for what you’re doing."

SS Rajamouli made it to the prestigious list alongside Doja Cat, Bella Hadid, Sam Altman, Britney Schmidt and Peter Davis, Edward Reynolds, Mikaela Shiffrin, Niloofar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, Thom Browne, MrBeast, Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, Sam Rivera, Robin Zeng, Edward Reynolds and Margaret Mitchell in the category.

Meanwhile on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She would be seen sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. The film is all set to release on July 28, 2023.

