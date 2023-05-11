Alia Bhatt Wins Entertainment Leader of the Year at IBLA Awards: 'My Biggest Blockbuster in 2022 Was Raha'

Alia Bhatt was honoured with the ‘Entertainment Leader of The Year’ award at the 18th Edition of CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards on Thursday, May 11. The actress accepted the award and expressed gratitude towards the jury. “I feel I want to hide under a table. Specially, to be nominated among such stalwarts, I feel so honoured and blessed. Thank you so much," she said.

Talking about her achievements of the last year, Alia tagged her daughter Raha as her ‘biggest blockbuster’ and added that she is ‘living her dream’. “My biggest blockbuster was my daughter who came in the end of the year (laughs). I don’t think I believe in topping anything. One of the things I also said in this AV was, whatever I do on daily basis with my work, I do it with a lot of love and stars in my eyes. I feel very blessed and grateful. I am living the dream," the actress shared.

Asked about resuming work months after her daughter’s birth, Alia added, “I feel it’s your choice as to what you want to lead your life with. I would most definitely say that after having a baby my priorities have changed. My first priority will always be my baby, my family. But maybe that’s something I wanted to choose for my life. My first love has been the movies. That’s a very important part of who I am."

Alia further shared she is lucky to have a supporting husband like Ranbir Kapoor and revealed that he was taking care of their daughter as she stepped out to attend the CNBC-TV18 IBLA event. “I have the fortune and I have the ability to say that ‘I can take that break’ and ‘I can go to work’. Today I am here, my husband is sitting with baby at home. I have that support. I feel very grateful and proud that I can say that. It should never be ‘either-or’," she said.

Alia concluded by saying that women today should not feel the pressure to be the best at everything. She urged everyone to do their best and leave the rest. “Most definitely, women today should never feel the pressure to ace either. The pressure that you have to be a great mother, you cannot mess up or fail, I feel it is extremely unfair. You just have to do your best," Alia concluded.