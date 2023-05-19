Alia Bhatt Wishing Hello In Korean Is The Cutest Thing You Will See On Internet Today

Alia Bhatt, who has been winning hearts post becoming a mother, recently took the internet by storm when she participated in the Gucci Cruise 2024 event. She was looking extremely beautiful in a short black dress. However, now Vogue magazine has shared a Behind The Scene video on Instagram in which the actress is seen wishing Hello in the Korean language and it is surely one of the cutest things to watch on the internet.

In no time, the video went viral and has been garnering a lot of views. In the video, we can see Alia is getting ready and then she suddenly asks her team how to wish hello in Korea. They taught her to say ‘Ahnyeohaseyo’. Then in the next scene, she was seen opening the door and wishing ‘Anyeo’ to the staff. The video also shows her telling that this is her first trip to Korea and shows us how she is getting ready. The Highway actress doesn’t mind flaunting her flawless skin. The video is captioned as ‘We recently got ready with @aliaabhatt for @gucci’s resort 2024 runway show in Seoul. For the event, the star opted for a ‘60s-feel dress, with a modern makeup look to match. Not a bad look for Bhatt’s first time sitting front row with the house! Tap the link in our bio to see every look."

Fans were instantly captivated by her endearing gesture, with many expressing their love and admiration for her language skills. Fans were quick to reciprocate Alia’s love, flooding the comments section with heartfelt messages and expressing their gratitude for her efforts.

To note, Alia was announced as the brand ambassador of Gucci last week. She made her way to the event wearing an all-black outfit with a pair of high heels. She was seen carrying a transparent bag.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zaraa.