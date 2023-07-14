Alia Bhatt's 15-Second Heart of Stone Challenge Backfires As She Fumbles; Gal Gadot Has Epic Reaction

Alia Bhatt’s highly anticipated Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stone is all set to release on August 11. The actress will be seen sharing screen space with Gal Gadot for the same. The makers unveiled the trailer at Netflix’s Tudum event in Brazil and the buzz around the same is slowly building up as we inch forward towards the release date. Meanwhile, the team – Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan – shared a goofy video of themselves attempting to share tidbits about the film without giving away spoilers.

In a video posted by Gal Gadot on her Instagram, Jamie Dornan kicks off the challenge with “explosions," followed by Gal Gadot’s “parachute ski jumping." Alia’s then adds “knife fights" and “hacking systems." However, she stumbles at the end and fails to come up with an interesting point about the film. While some praised her for not faking an accent, others trolled her for the challenge fail.

“7/10 ….-3 because of Alia IQ queen," wrote one user. Another wrote, “Why always Alia Bhatt fails". Chevk out the video here: