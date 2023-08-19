Alia Bhatt's Daily Ritual Includes Showering Daughter Raha With Hugs And Kisses

On one hand, Alia Bhatt’s career graph is on the rise, while on the other, she is relishing a wonderful phase in her personal life. Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in 2022 and embraced motherhood not long after, welcoming their baby girl, Raha. Alia Bhatt never compromises on her work commitments. However, she makes it a point to shower her family, especially her daughter, with complete attention and care. Speaking of which, in a recent video posted by luxury brand Gucci, Alia Bhatt revealed some exciting details of her day-to-day life.

The global brand ambassador of the luxury brand spilled the beans about her life with her fans and followers in a special ’21 with Gucci’ video. During this special segment, Alia Bhatt drew a card bearing the question: “What is the one thing you must do every day?" In response to it, she shared that her daily priorities have shifted over time. While earlier it was getting a workout, it has now changed ever since the arrival of Raha. Now, everything revolves around her.

“Now my life has changed a lot. I have a little baby, my daughter. So I think the one thing I must do every day as long as I’m with her, is to give her a big tight hug and a big kiss. Not once, but many times throughout the day," the doting mom said.

