Alia Bhatt’s Grandfather ‘Critical’; Athiya Shetty SLAMS Claims That She And KL Rahul Went To A Strip Club

Alia Bhatt is One of the biggest female stars of the country. As such, her presence at IIFA 2023 which is happening in Abu Dhabi this time around was eagerly awaited by her Darling fans. But it turns out that Alia Bhatt had to cancel her trip to Abu Dhabi in the light of her Nana being admitted in the ICU in critical condition.

Recently, during an IPL match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, captain of LSG, KL Rahul, sustained an injury to his right thigh while sprinting to stop the ball. The injury rendered him unfit to continue in the league, leading to his withdrawal. Disappointment, he informed his fans that he would undergo surgery on his injured thigh and later went on to share pictures of himself using crutches while walking on the streets of London, where he has been since then.

Fans of Akshay Kumar’s hit film Oh My God have reason to rejoice as the highly anticipated sequel, Oh My God 2, is gearing up for a theatrical release. According to Pinkvilla, the makers will announce the release date of the film soon. Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam will also appear in the movie.

Reports regarding legendary singer Kishore Kumar’s biopic have been making headlines for years now. It was being said that Anurag Basu will be making the film, and it will have Ranbir Kapoor essaying the role of Kishore Kumar. However, there’s an update which might leave Ranbir fans upset.

Since its theatrical premiere, Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s The Kerala Story has taken the center stage. While the film is successfully creating an impression on the audience’s hearts, it is also grossing well and making a name for itself on a global scale. Currently, the makers of The Kerala Story are traveling across the country aiming at 10 cities, namely Jaipur, Varanasi, Patna, Bhopal, Indore and Ahmedabad amongst others. However, it has now been reported that the director of the film, Sudipto Sen has fallen sick due to travel and therefore, the promotions plans and city visits have been put on hold.

