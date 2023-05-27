Alia Bhatt’s Grandfather ‘Critical’ In Mumbai Hospital; Actress Skips IIFA 2023

Alia Bhatt is One of the biggest female stars of the country. As such, her presence at IIFA 2023 which is happening in Abu Dhabi this time around was eagerly awaited by her Darling fans. But it turns out that Alia Bhatt had to cancel her trip to Abu Dhabi in the light of her Nana being admitted in the ICU in critical condition.

As per several reports, Alia Bhatt’s maternal grandfather Narendra Razdan remains critical in Breach Candy Hospital. However, Mr Razdan was earlier admitted to the same hospital following a lung infection. Because of the severe infection, the doctors had made up their mind to shift Mr Razdan to the ICU but later they decided against it. Instead, they made arrangements within the room to make Mr Razdan comfortable.

According to Times Of India, Alia Bhatt had just reached the airport when she changed her plans and decided to head to the hospital instead. The source shared with the portal, “Mr. Narendra Razdan is Soni Razdan’s father and Alia’s grandfather. He has been in the Breach Candy hospital for quite some time now. He had a lung infection which got worse. In the morning, the family got a distress call that the doctors wanted to shift him to the ICU. There was a decision taken not to take him to the ICU, but to make him comfortable within the room. He’s 95 and as of now he’s in the sunset hours. Alia turned back from the airport because she didn’t want to be there at the award function while her grandfather was going through a very vulnerable time."

On the work front, Alia is set to make her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot starrer Heart of Stone. The actress also has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline alongwith her friend and actor Ranveer Singh.