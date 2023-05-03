Trends :Manobala DeathShah Rukh KhanVirat KohliSonal ChauhanNaga Chaitanya
Alia Bhatt's Hilarious 'My Marriage' Goof-Up from Koffee With Karan 7 Goes Viral Again; Watch

Alia Bhatt will be soon seen in Karan Johar's next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

Curated By: Akriti Anand

News18.com

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 14:51 IST

Mumbai, India

Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh reaction during Koffee With Karan 7
Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh reaction during Koffee With Karan 7

Alia Bhatt has been making headlines lately after her appearance at this year’s Met Gala, where she stunned in a beautiful white gown, much to the delight of her fans. That apart, a video from her appearance on Koffee with Karan 7 has recently gone viral, leaving everyone in splits. In the video, which was shared on a fan page, Karan Johar asks Alia about her marriage, but the actress mistakenly begins discussing Johar’s wedding day instead. She said, “The day Karan will get married. I will be very happy." But the host immediately interrupted her to clarify her misunderstanding and once Alia learned what she had done, she broke into laughter. Even Ranveer Singh, who featured alongside her in the episode, couldn’t control his laughter. He called her ‘genius of the year’. The candid segment became one of the hilarious sequences of the episode.

Watch the viral video here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh were the first guests of Koffee With Karan 7. In the same episode, the Gangubai Kathiawadi-actress also opened up about adjusting to the Kapoor family after her wedding. She said, “Enter the Kapoor family where everybody does everything together. You eat together, you do aarti together. It’s like you do everything together. It’s cute. I’ve been through so many moments of culture and family because of the Kapoor family. It has given me a totally new layer of life."

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in an intimate yet dreamy wedding on April 14, 2022. They welcomed their first daughter Raha in November last year.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Both are collaborating after Gully Boy. The film is slated to release this year and it will also mark Karan Johar’s return to direction after a long gap.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

first published: May 03, 2023, 14:51 IST
