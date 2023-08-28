Alia Bhatt’s Mom Soni Pens Cryptic Note Amid Ranbir’s Lipstick Remark Backlash: 'What’s Seemingly Idiotic…'

Alia Bhatt’s recent make up tutorial over applying lipstick created quite a stir on the internet when she mentioned how her husband Ranbir Kapoor asks her ‘Wipe It Off’ on her lips. She also shared that Ranbir Kapoor doesn’t like her wearing lipstick. Ranbir’s comment mired him into a controversy, where several netizens labelled him as a big red flag for dictating terms to his wife. Amid all the trolling and backlash, Alia Bhatt’s mom and Ranbir’s mother-in-law Soni Razdan seemingly reacted to the same with a cryptic note.

Soni took to her Instagram story and penned a strong worded note, which read, “What’s seeming increasingly idiotic: Cancel culture… People deciding for other people what is wrong with their lives. And then everyone jumping into some discussion or the other about things that actually have nothing to do with them. Funny times we live in."

