Alia Bhatt's Monday Mood Is Exactly What We All Are Feeling Today, See Pic

Do you pray for Sundays to be long? Well, Alia Bhatt is wishing for it too as she can’t seem to keep up with the Monday blues. Although the new week has already kick-started, the Brahmastra star is yet to ward off the weekend spirit out of her system. The actress captures it aptly in a lazy post that she shared in the early hours of the first day of the week. If the photo is anything to go by, it seems the new mommy struggled a tad bit to get herself off the sleepy mode to begin both her personal and professional commitments.

“Anyone else’s Monday still feel like a Sunday?” asked Alia while giving fans a glimpse of her ‘Monday mood’ in an adorable photo. If you’ve been keeping up with the actress’ social media updates, you might have been aware that she has a thing for tigers. She has often alluded to the idea of comparing her family to that of a tiger’s and her baby announcement post was a testimony to it. Going by the same, this time she displayed her ‘Monday mood’ with a lazy yet adorable photo of a sleepy tiger.

Surrounded by dry bushes, the apex predator is seen dozing off peacefully indicating that the baby momma is currently vibing with the animal’s spirit. It is yet unknown if the photo uploaded was a random still or a moment captured during one of her previous wildlife exploits. Take a look at the post here:

This comes after Alia Bhatt spent an emotional weekend watching Rani Mukerji’s legal drama Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The movie which captures motherly love in one of its purest forms narrates the battle of a mom with the Norwegian foster care system to win back the custody of her children. It was on Saturday when Alia Bhatt took some time off to watch the recently-released film and it brought her to tears.

“Saturday night was spent in tears with my mom and sister as we watched our favorite – the brilliant Rani Mukherjee. Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway is such an important story to tell. For me, especially as a new mother, it hit so much harder and so much closer to home,” she wrote while sharing her review of the film. Alia also praised Rani Mukerji and Jim Sarbh’s work by adding, “Rani ma’am there’s no one like you! You had me transfixed and I was transported right by your side from Norway to India! Congratulations to the full team for this incredible film. PS – I am convinced there’s nothing my favourite Jim Sarbh can’t do – an absolute chameleon,” she concluded.

Alia Bhatt last shared the screen space with her husband Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra part one. She will be next seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa. In addition to this, Alia is all set to make her Hollywood debut alongside Wonder Woman fame Gal Gadot in the Netflix flick Heart of Stone.

