Alia Bhatt is having a working Holi. The actress, along with her co-star Ranveer Singh, are currently in Kashmir shooting for their upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Amid shoot, the actress took to her social media handle to share a happy photo of herself and wrote, “Happy holi from a very rangeeli rani reporting straight from the sets of #rockyaurranikipremkahani."

Alia looked stunning, flaunting her no makeup glow. The photo shows her posing under a multicoloured umbrella. For the shoot, Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha has also accompanied her. Ranbir Kapoor had earlier shared that he’s ‘terribly missing’ his wife and daughter.

In a recent video, the actor had opened up about his life after the arrival of his daughter Raha. “Well, it’s the most beautiful feeling. She has just started smiling since the last two weeks. And to just see that smile, kind of breaks your heart. I never feel like leaving home. This morning, to get that 20 minutes with her before my flight - it just rejuvenates you," described the new father. Ranbir also wished everyone gets to experience this joy in their life and added that he is missing Raha a lot."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed Raha back in November 2022. The couple also got married last year in the month of April. The duo even shared the screen space together for Ayan Mukerji’s modern mythogical drama Brahmastra. The film turned out to be a blockbuster.

Coming back to Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the film has been directed by Karan Johar. Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra also play pivotal role in much awaited family drama. The film is slated to release on July 28. Ranbir on the other hand has Tu Jhoothi Mai Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor which is all set to release tomorrow.

