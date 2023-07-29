Alia Bhatt's Reaction To Husband Ranbir Kapoor's Dapper Look Is All Of Us

Ranbir Kapoor graced the runway at the India Couture Week organised by the Fashion Design Council of India on Friday. He was the showstopper for the designer Kunal Rawal’s unique Dhup Chao collection showcased at the Taj Palace in New Delhi. Several photos and videos of the actor from the occasion have surfaced on social media, and he was indeed the centre of attention for the night. While everyone on the internet is showering him with praise, Ranbir’s wife, actress Alia Bhatt, also reacted to his stunning look at the show.

Alia Bhatt shared one of the paparazzi videos on her Instagram stories, featuring Ranbir Kapoor walking on the ramp. While she did not write something appreciating his looks, she just added a hot face emoji, which was enough to set some major couple goals.

Ranbir Kapoor stunned in a bandhgala black jacket, with full sleeves, silver buttons, and sequin embellishments all over. He paired it with black lungi bottoms, adding to the vibrancy of the ensemble and polishing the look. His accessories were kept minimal, opting for a pair of black glossy shoes. Ranbir looked dashing as usual, his hair gelled up and his moustache was properly maintained. He walked the runway with a straight, intense face, which made his fans swoon over him.

On Friday night, Alia Bhatt was also spotted waiting for Ranbir Kapoor, at the airport as the actor flew down from Delhi after participating in India Couture Week. He was seen arriving at the airport wearing a grey shirt and matching slacks. Ranbir was also wearing a mask. Alia, who was there to pick him up, waited inside the car. She grinned as he got into the car. A video of the couple has gone viral, and fans can’t help but admire the duo.