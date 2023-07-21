Alia Bhatt's Uncomfortable Walk at Manish Malhotra Show Grabs Attention: Fans Say 'Lehenga Is Too Heavy'

Mumbai was buzzing with excitement on Thursday night as the dazzling Manish Malhotra Bridal Couture Show took centrestage. The star-studded affair was a Bollywood bonanza at the Jio Convention Centre with the likes of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kajol, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, and more, strutting their stuff at this fabulous event. Ranveer Singh rocked the ramp with his charm, walking for the men’s range, while Alia Bhatt was an absolute stunner, walking for the women’s range.

At the show, Ranveer slipped into a white sherwani, while Alia sported a black and silver lehenga with a deep neck blouse and a dupatta draped over her head. She complemented her look with a statement traditional necklace and a ring, captivating the photographers with various poses and expressions as she walked the ramp.

Advertisement

Reactions to Alia’s outfit and walk flooded Reddit as videos of the actors on the ramp were shared by the paparazzi. One person commented, “She doesn’t seem comfortable and appears pretentious." Others echoed similar sentiments. “It’s evident she’s struggling to maintain grace while walking," read a comment. “This lehenga is way too heavy for her tiny frame to carry. She still attempts a pretty fast walk like Ranveer (both walked a little too fast I feel), but she doesn’t look very comfortable," remarked a user. Another comment read, “She has zero grace. If she cannot at least walk normally in whatever 6-7 inch heels she’s wearing, she should’ve just gone for comfortable ones. Even during MET girl was holding on to Prabal for dear life when climbing the steps."