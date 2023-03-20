HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALKA YAGNIK: Hailed as the ‘queen of playback singing’ in the 90s, Alka Yagnik has blessed us with her melodious voice over the years. After gaining recognition with the track Mere Angne Mein, from the film Laawaris, the singer shot to fame with her soothing vocals in the movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

Never one to turn down a challenge, Alka Yagnik delivered another hit with the iconic dance number Ek Do Teen from Tezaab. The singer has charmed her way into the hearts of the audience, one song at a time.

As Alka Yagnik turns 57, let’s take a look at her top 10 songs with Kumar Sanu and Udit Narayan:

Hits of Alka Yagnik with Kumar Sanu

Churake Dil Mera

One of the hit songs of the 90s is Churake Dil Mera, featuring Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty from the movie Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994). Baazigar O Baazigar

Baazigar O Baazigar is etched into the minds of the audience. The song stars the hit jodi of Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan. Ek Din Aap

This is a song that will touch your heart and strengthen your belief in finding your soulmate. Ek Din Aap is a magical track from the movie Yes Boss (1997). While Juhi Chawla and Shah Rukh Khan aced their performances, Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu nailed the vocals. Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai

Nadeem Shravan’s Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai from Saajan remains an all-time hit due to Sameer’s heartfelt lyrics. The song was picturised on Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. The romantic song was reused in the film The Lunchbox. Meri Mehbooba

Meri Mehbooba from Pardes (1997) featured Mahima Chaudhry and Shah Rukh Khan. The song remains one of the most -loved tracks of both Shah Rukh-Mahima and Alka-Kumar Sanu.

Alka Yagnik’s hits with Udit Narayan

Raja Ko Rani Se

Akele Hum Akele Tum’s (1995) love track Raja Ko Rani Se still lives rent-free in our hearts. Majrooh Sultanpuri’s beautiful words and Anu Malik’s music created magic, when combined with Alka and Udit’s vocals. Tip Tip Barsa Paani

We all remember Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar’s chemistry as they set the stage ablaze with their performance in Tip Tip Barsa Paani from the movie Mohra (1994). The scorching number remains a favourite till date. Ae Mere Humsafar

Ae Mere Humsafar instantly ruled the radio channels and soon became the love anthem of the year. The song is from Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) and features Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. Jaane Kyon Log Pyaar

Dil Chahta Hai (2001) will forever remain a movie that defined a generation and this song is proof enough. Featuring Preity Zinta and Aamir Khan, the duet records Alka Yagnik crooning about the power of love, while Udit Narayan questions the need for romance in life. The vocals pretty much summed up the two defining views on love that Gen Y had. Akhiyaan Milaoon Kabhi

Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor’s cute romantic number was filled with cool moves. But it was Alka Yagnik and Udit Narayan’s combo that made this song a superhit.

