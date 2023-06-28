'All Because Of You': Sivakarthikeyan Credits Father For His Success

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan has struggled his way to fame, from Interviewing celebrities and anchoring over the years. He made his acting debut with the 2012 film Marina. The actor has now credited his success to his late father on the occasion of his 70th birth anniversary by penning a heart-melting note. The Prince actor’s team shared a bunch of pictures on Twitter. The tweet has a note written by Sivakarthikeyan and a picture of his father in uniform.

The actor in Tamil says that he will always be a proud son and that whatever he has learned in his life is through his father.

The note further reads, “Whatever I do today, is all because of you appa, the values you taught me and the way you lived up to show how to support others silently irrespective of what we have in our hand. always a proud son….you will be remembered forever appa." He then added the hashtag ‘Appa 70th Birthday’.

“Sharing our SK’s WhatsApp status here- Admin," the team of Sivakarthikeyan wrote along with the pictures in the tweet.

Sivakarthikeyan’s father, G Doss, was a policeman who handled several important cases in his career. After his demise, the actor wanted to walk in his father’s footsteps and join the police force. However, he later changed his mind and decided to enter the entertainment industry.