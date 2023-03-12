All Eyes on Indian Nominees at Oscars 2023, Delhi Police Begins Probe Into Satish Kaushik Death

The Oscars 2023 ceremony will be broadcast live on March 12 at 8pm ET on ABC (early morning on March 13 in India). This year comes as a moment of pride for India, as multiple Indian filmmakers and musicians have bagged honourable nominations. All eyes are on the Oscar ceremony this year to see if any of the Indian nominees - RRR, All That Breathes and The Elephant Whisperers - are able to bring the trophy home.

The Delhi Police has initiated an inquiry into the allegations of foul play in veteran actor Satish Kaushik’s death. On Sunday, the police visited businessman Vikas Malu’s farmhouse where the late actor had attended a Holi party a day before his death. All the staff at the farmhouse and guards who were present at the party on that day have been questioned, according to sources.

Actress Swara Bhasker had a court wedding with political activist Fahad Ahmad in January this year. She shared the news with her fans via social media recently. After registering her marriage, the actress in now having a traditional wedding ceremony in Delhi. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun. On Sunday, she took to Instagram to share happy pictures from her Haldi ceremony.

Virat Kohli ended his wait for a century in Test cricket on Sunday when he scored his 28th such score in the format during the ongoing fourth match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Ahmedabad. Reacting to Virat’s performance, Anushka took to her Instagram Stories and praised Virat for his form even during his sickness.

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor starrer rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has set the cash registers ringing at the box office. The movie which had slowed down after an opening of Rs 15.73 crore, went on to collect Rs 16.57 crore on Saturday, crossing the Rs 50 crore mark at the domestic box office. Currently, TJMM stands at a total of Rs 53.16 crore and is expected to score better on Sunday and the coming week too!

