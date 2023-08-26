‘All Fake News:’ Tollywood Singer Rahul Sipligunj On Joining Politics

Tollywood playback singer Rahul Sipligunj is currently creating buzz for rumours of his political entry. Now, Rahul himself has responded regarding his political entry, which is currently going viral. Rahul Sipliganj, who has gained huge recognition by singing RRR’s song Natu Natu, has now denied the reports of his political entry. He has put a stop to the rumours by stating that he is not joining politics, nor contesting the elections. Earlier, it was reported that Rahul would be entering politics. He is going to contest as an MLA of Goshamahal on behalf of the Congress party. Now, he made it clear that he would continue as an actor and a singer. He further said he has respect for all parties. He shared this update via an Instagram post, where he firmly mentioned that “this is all fake news."

Rahul Sipligunj became a world-famous singer after Naatu Naatu won the Best Original Song Award in the 95th Academy Awards.