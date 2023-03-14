All That Breathes Director Shaunak Sen Shares 1st Post After Oscars Snub, Says 'We Were Low...'

This year’s Oscars was special for India as it bagged three nominations- RRR, All That Beathes and The Elephant Whisperers, and took home two Academy Awards for Best Original Song (RRR; Naatu Naatu) and Best Documentary Short Film (The Elephant Whisperers). However, many were disappointed that Shaunak Sen’s documentary All That Breathes could not bring home the prestigious award. Now, the director shared his feelings and said that his “brain is still to wrap around the fact that this is the end of this chapter."

The filmmaker took to his official Instagram handle to share a series of photos from the day the Oscars were held and wrote, “So many chin-uppy messages of encouragement/support since yesterday. We were low for about an hour, but we’re soon distracted into equanimity amidst the whirl of glittery people and things. Brain is still to wrap around the fact that this is the end of this chapter."

He continued, “Next we’ll be working hard to figure India distribution (HBO has ended it’s deal in India with Hotstar it appears, and we’re figuring out which platform it’ll come out on now). For now, very very nice to share this bizarre, swollen day with the brothers, and so many members of our crew.

Here’s a quick (chronological) line of pictures of the day as it progressed. (I’ll probably end up sharing another round of pictures, sorry 🙏.)Aman and me wearing custom design by @rishtabyarjunsaluja

Stylist @styledbyindrakshi and Murat’s."

Take a look at his post:

All That Breathes is about two brothers from a lower middle-class Delhi locality; their mission is to save kites from the city’s terrible pollution. Mohammed Saud and Nadeem Shehzad, treat and help sick kites to fly again. These two are helped by an employee, Salik Rehman, and all of them have dedicated their lives to this enormously difficult rehabilitation venture.

In an exclusive interview with News18 when the film was shortlisted for the Oscars, director Shaunak Sen shed light on how the film came into being and how the documentary film circuit is thriving at the moment. “My initial reaction was - relief! It came at around 2am our time and it was an entirely and utterly sleepless night but apart from that one is utterly beside oneself is taken over by joy and thrill because the film took a large part of all our lives," he told us.

