Allu Aravind To Acquire Telugu Theatrical Rights Of Salaar: Reports

Salaar, featuring Prabhas and directed by Prashanth Neel, is considered the most significant mass cinema of 2023. The stakes are incredibly high for this action thriller.

According to reports, renowned producer Allu Aravind is actively pursuing the Telugu theatrical rights for Salaar. Aravind’s Geetha Arts, which is approaching its 50th anniversary, intends to mark the occasion with a grand release of Salaar.

Hombale Films, the production house backing Salaar, is well-known for its business dealings. In the past, they received substantial offers for the Telugu rights of KGF: Chapter 2, but instead of selling the film outright, they chose to release it on a commission basis. This decision proved to be highly beneficial as the film garnered significant profits in the Telugu states. It indicates that Hombale Films values the potential earnings from theatrical releases and carefully strategises its distribution models.

Given Hombale Films’ previous approach with KGF 2, it is uncertain if they will be open to selling the Telugu rights of Salaar outright. Allu Aravind, being an experienced and financially strong producer, certainly has the resources to pursue Salaar. The decision ultimately lies with Hombale Films, and it remains to be seen whether they will engage in negotiations with Allu Aravind or stick to their commission-based distribution model. Time will reveal how the situation unfolds.