Allu Arjun 'Amazed' By Little Munchkin Allu Arha's Yoga Skills As She Nails A Difficult Pose; See Pic

Allu Arjun and his wife Sneha Reddy are one of the most adorable couples in Tollywood. The lovely couple often make headlines for their cute social media posts, for making stunning fashion statements, and of course the super hit films of the Pushpa actor. They have been married for more than a decade now, and have two beautiful kids- a son Ayaan and a daughter Arha. Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha maintains an active presence on social media and shares family photos, events, and other details with fans. Just a few moments back, Sneha shared a photo of her daughter Arha practicing yoga while Allu Arjun gets amazed by her yoga skills.

Taking to her Instagram story, Sneha shared the pic which seems to be taken in their backyard. Arha is seen practicing a posture where her feet touch the back of her head as she is bent backward on the mat. The Pushpa actor is seen staring at her in disbelief with his palm resting on his head. Sneha uploaded the photo and shared it with a ‘good morning’ sticker.

Take a look:

Allu Arjun along with his wife Sneha and the kids recently got back from a family vacation to Rajasthan. Allu Arjun has shared pictures of the family vacay on Instagram.

As fans would know, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakuntalam marks the acting debut of Allu Arjun’s daughter, Allu Arha. The film’s trailer was released earlier and a shot of Arha sitting on top of a lion created a storm on social media. Allu Arjun’s fans had expressed their excitement over her debut and have described her as ‘little princess’. Arha appears towards the end of the trailer. She sat on a lion. It is believed that she plays Samantha’s daughter in the movie.

In July 2021, it was announced Arha will be making her acting debut with Shaakuntalam. In a post, Arjun announced that Arha will be the fourth-generation actor from their family.

Arjun wrote, “A proud moment for the Allu family to announce that the fourth generation, #AlluArha will be making her debut with #Shaakuntalam movie. I want to thank @Gunasekhar1 garu & @neelima_gunagaru for giving my daughter this beautiful movie as her debut."

Arjun added that he’s glad his daughter is making her debut in a Samantha’s movie. “I had an altogether different journey with @Samanthaprabhu2 and am happy to watch Arha debut with her movie. My best wishes to the entire Cast & Crew of #Shaakuntalam," he added.

