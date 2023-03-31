Allu Arjun and Wife Sneha Reddy Twin in Black at Birthday Party; Photo Goes Viral

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy partied on Wednesday night as they attended a friend’s birthday party. Sneha shared a photo of their get-together on Instagram and it appears as if the union happened while they were on a vacation. In the picture, the celebrity couple is seen posing with their friends and they are all smiles for the camera. The group is seen dressed in their best outfits. Arjun is seen standing in the right-side corner with his wife posing next to him.

For the evening, Arjun sported an all-black outfit consisting of a blazer, trousers and a t-shirt. He paired it with black shoes and completed the look with a pair of quirky spectacles. Sneha, on the other hand, donned a pretty black dress with designs on the sleeves. She accessorised her look with a bracelet and a ring along with a gold purse and black strappy heels. Take look at the picture below:

Allu Arjun and his spouse Sneha Reddy recently took a trip. The superstar’s wife shared a short video on her Instagram account featuring some memorable moments from their vacation. The video provides a brief glimpse into the beautiful scenery, delicious seafood, and lovely companionship that the couple is currently experiencing. Allu Arjun appears stylish in a colourful printed shirt, while Sneha looks radiant in an evening gown. Watch the video below:

A few weeks ago, Allu Arjun marked his anniversary by posting an endearing picture of himself with his wife for his fans. Alongside the selfie, the actor wrote, “Happy anniversary, cutieee," accompanied by several heart emojis. The photo features Allu Arjun and Sneha wearing their casual outfits and posing with joyful expressions for the camera.

Meanwhile, Arjun recently completed two decades in the entertainment world. He made his debut with the film Gangotri which was released in 2003. Throughout the years, the actor has consistently progressed and has secured a unique spot in the affections of viewers from diverse languages and regions across the country. He has given many successful movies such as Pushpa, Arya, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and S/O Satyamurthy, among others, and has risen to become one of the most prominent stars in Indian cinema.

The actor is set to portray his character of Pushpa Raj once again in Sukumar’s upcoming sequel, Pushpa: The Rule.

