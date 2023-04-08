Allu Arjun Birthday: Get Ready to Groove With Telugu Superstar's Best Dance Numbers

HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALLU ARJUN: Allu Arjun, one of the most popular actors from the Telugu film industry, is celebrating his birthday today. The Pushpa star, known for his excellent acting skills and dynamic dance moves, has won the hearts of fans across the world. To celebrate his special day, we have put together a playlist of Allu Arjun’s best songs.

Butta Bomma

Allu Arjun’s effortless dance moves and Pooja Hegde’s mesmerizing expressions make this song unmissable. It’s no surprise that Butta Bomma has become a favourite and inspired countless covers and dance videos on social media. Seeti Maar

Seeti Maar has to be one of Allu Arjun’s most popular songs. The catchy lyrics and energetic dance moves are hard to resist, making it a perfect dance number for fans. Allu and Pooja Hegde’s chemistry make this song a must-watch for their fans. Celebrate Allu Arjun’s birthday by dancing along to Seeti Maar. Blockbuster

Blockbuster is a high-energy song from Sarrainodu, starring Allu Arjun and Rakul Preet Singh. Its appealing and upbeat music has become well-known among fans. It is a perfect example of Allu Arjun’s dynamic dance skills and ability to entertain the audience. Top Lesi Poddi

This number from the film Iddarammayilatho features Allu Arjun in his signature style. The peppy beats combined with Allu’s slick dance moves and Catherine Tresa’s glamorous presence make for an entertaining watch. Top Lesi Poddi r continues to be a popular choice at parties and events. Srivalli

Srivalli was a very popular song from the blockbuster film Pushpa. While the song, also featuring Rashmika Mandanna, was melodious, it was Allu Arjun’s signature hook step which made Srivalli the biggest hit of recent years. Ramuloo Ramulaa

On the occasion of Allu Arjun’s birthday, it’s hard to not talk about this party song from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. With over 400 million views on YouTube, Ramuloo Ramulaa is undoubtedly one of the most loved songs in Allu Arjun’s career.

Advertisement

IN PICS: 20 Years On, Telugu Actor Allu Arjun Continues to Rule Tollywood

Allu Arjun has given us many unforgettable songs over the years, and his talent and charisma have won him millions of fans. This playlist is just a small sample of his amazing work, and we can’t wait to see what he has in store for us in the future. Happy Birthday Allu Arjun!

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News