Allu Arjun Congratulates All The National Film Award Winners, Shares 'Your Accomplishments Are Always...'

Allu Arjun created history on Thursday after he won the Best Actor National Award for his performance in the blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise. Hours after being announced as the awardee, the actor also made an appearance at his residence to greet the celebrating fans. As the actor revels in cloud 9 with the much-deserved win, Allu Arjun congratulates each and every winner of the 69th National Film Awards.

On Friday, Allu Arjun took to his X handle and penned a heartfelt note for all the winners. He wrote, “A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable . & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honored and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love . Humbled 🙏🏽."

Meanwhile, in a new video of Allu Arjun has surfaced on social media which reveals how the actor reacted after he was announced as the Best Actor National awardee for his performance in the blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise. In this latest video, Allu Arjun can be seen hugging his wife Sneha Reddy and even planting a kiss on her cheeks. In the same video, the Pushpa star is seen hugging his children - son Ayaa and daughter Arha. Allu Arjun’s mother can also be spotted in the clip.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun also made his first public appearance on Thursday night i.e. hours after being announced as the awardee. He was seen waving at paps as he also flaunted his million-dollar smile. The actor also greeted fans with folded hands. Apart from winning the Best Actor category, Pushpa also brought home the award for Best Music Director (Songs).