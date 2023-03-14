Allu Arjun Congratulates Team RRR for Naatu Naatu's Oscar Win, Says 'Elated To See A Telugu Song...'

The song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's film RRR has won the Oscars award for Best Original Song, making it the first Indian song to receive this accolade. As a result, people across India are rejoicing, and notable figures are flooding the creators of Naatu Naatu with messages of congratulations. The recent celebrity to join the list is Allu Arjun. Calling it a “big moment for India,” he wrote, “Elated to see a Telugu song shaking at the Oscars. Biggest Congratulations to MM Keeravaani, Chandra Bose, Prem Rakshith master, brothers Rahul Sipligunj, Kaala Bhairava, my beloved global stars, and my lovely brother Ram Charan.”

He further wrote, “Our Telugu pride Jr NTR for making the world dance to your steps & the man behind it all SS Rajamouli garu for making this magic happen. Heart touching moment for Indian Cinema." He added the hashtag, “RRR.” Check out his tweet below:

Advertisement

Apart from Allu Arjun, Rajinikanth also congratulated the RRR Team on receiving the prestigious Oscars Award. The actor tweeted, “My hearty congratulations to Shri. Keeravani, Shri. Rajamouli and Shri. Kartiki Gonsalves for getting the prestigious Oscar Award. I salute the proud Indians."

Advertisement

Apart from Allu Arjun and Rajinikanth, several other celebrities such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, Abhishek Bachchan and many more penned heartfelt congratulatory messages to the winners on their historic win.

Along with Naatu Naatu, the nominees in the category of Best Original Song were Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand, Mitski’s This is Life, Diane Warren's Applause from Tell It Like A Woman, Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and David Byrne's This Is A Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Apart from RRR's big win, Netflix's The Elephant Whisperer by Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga earned India its first Oscar for 2023 in the category of Best Documentary Short Film. The director continued by expressing gratitude to the Academy, producer Guneet Monga, her family, and her “motherland India" for the honour.

Read all the Latest Movies News here