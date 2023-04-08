Allu Arjun Doubles His Fee For Pushpa 2, Is Charging a Whopping Amount: Report

Allu Arjun is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars in the country. The actor has carved a niche for himself with such a long career. Today, he is celebrating his birthday and has been trending on social media after he recently released the poster of his upcoming much-awaited film, Pushpa 2, the second installment of Pushpa: The Rise. The film was loved globally and received rave reviews from critics and fans. However, it is now learned that Allu Arjun has hiked his feel for Pushpa 2 and is charging double the amount he charged for the first part of the Sukumar directorial.

As reported by The Times of India, the actor charged Rs 45 crore for Pushpa: The Rise which also starred Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. And for the sequel, he is charging a whopping amount of Rs 85 crores. “Arjun’s fee for the Pushpa sequel is around Rs 85 crores which is a new record in the Telugu film industry," a source cited by the news portal claimed.

“Arjun’s equation with the box office has changed after Pushpa. Though Pushpa: The Rise was not such a grand hit in Andhra and Telangana, its pan-India success places him above Prabhas in the all-India market," another source added. It has also been reported that the film’s director Sukumar has also hiked his fee for Pushpa 2. However, there is no official confirmation to this so far.

Meanwhile, it was just a day ago that Allu Arjun shared his first-look poster of Pushpa: The Rule in which he was seen dressed in a saree with his face painted in shades of blue and red. He also sported bangles, jewellery, a nose pin and jhumkas. Captioning the poster, Allu Arjun wrote, “Pushpa 2 the rule begins."

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021. It depicted the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. Besides Allu Arjun, the film also starred Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Sai Pallavi has also reportedly joined Pushpa 2. The song Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, Srivalli, and Saami Saami are still among the hits.

Last month, E-Times reported that Pushpa director Sukumar has decided to include ‘one major Bollywood A-lister preferably one of the Khans or Ajay Devgn, if not somebody else’ for Pushpa 2. However, there is no official announcement regarding this so far.

