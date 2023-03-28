Allu Arjun Expresses 'Gratitude' As He Completes 20 Years In Films, Samantha Teases 'Fireworks Soon'

Allu Arjun has completed 20 years in the film industry. On Tuesday, the Pushpa actor took to his Instagram handle and penned down a heartwarming note to express gratitude towards his fans and audience. He also mentioned that he is ‘grateful’ to the people in the showbiz industry too.

“Today, I complete 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed & have been showered with love. I am grateful to all my people from the industry. I am what I am bcoz of the love of the audience, admirers & fans. Gratitude forever (sic)," the actor wrote.

Soon after Allu Arjun shared this statement on social media, fans, friends and industry colleagues took to the comment section to congratulate the actor. Samantha Ruth Prabhu dropped several fire emojis and wrote, “There’s going to be fireworks soon!!" Dino Morea also shared, “Congratulations 🙌 and more to come (sic)." Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna also commented, “More power to you bunny! (sic)" Among others, Elli AvrRam, Shreya Ghoshal and Armaan Malik also sent wishes to the actor. Rakul Preet Singh also called Allu Arjun her ‘Fav’. Australian cricketer David Warner also wrote, “Well done mate".

Advertisement

Allu Arjun made his debut with the 2003 movie Gangotri. However, he rose to fame with Arya (2004). Later, the actor also starred in several hit films including S/O Satyamurthy, Race Gurram and Yevadu among others. In 2020, All Arjun became a nationwide sensation with his blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for Pushpa: The Rule. Just a few days back, a report by India Today claimed that the shooting for Pushpa 2 is likely to resume in Bengaluru soon. Reportedly, Allu Arjun will also be joined by Fahadh Faasil for this shooting schedule.

Advertisement

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rule was released in 2021. It depicted the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. Besides Allu Arjun, the film also starred Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Sai Pallavi has also reportedly joined Pushpa 2.

Read all the Latest Movies News here