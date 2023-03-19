Allu Arjun Finally Unblocks Varudu Co-Star Bhanushree Mehra on Twitter, Latter Says 'Never Blamed Him For...'

Allu Arjun had blocked his Varudu co-star Bhanushree Mehra on Twitter but now it seems that the Pushpa star has finally unblocked her. The actress shared the screen with Allu Arjun in the 2010 film which ended dup being a flop. The actress did act in other films following that but her career did not take off well. Recently, she took to Twitter to talk about her struggles and share that Allu has blocked her.

Sharing a screenshot of the actor’s profile that shows he has blocked her, she wrote, “If you ever feel like you’re stuck in a rut, just remember that I acted in Varudu with Allu Arjun and STILL couldn’t get any work. But I’ve learned to find humor in my struggles – especially now that Allu Arjun has blocked me on Twitter‍♀️ Go subscribe ?"

Advertisement

However, she later clarified that she did not mean to blame him for her career setbacks and also revealed that the south superstar has unblocked her. In a different tweet, she wrote, “Great news, Allu Arjun has unblocked me! To clarify, I NEVER blamed him for my career setbacks. Instead, I’ve learned to find humor in my struggles and keep moving forward. Stay tuned for more laughs and good vibes! Thanks, Allu Arjun, for being a good sport."

The actress added yet another tweet to say that she didn’t mean to hurt any Allu Arjun fans. Sharing a video where she can be seen sipping a drink, she wrote, “Well, that was a rollercoaster of a day !

Advertisement

Goodnight, folks! Just to clear the air - my tweet wasn’t intended to hurt any Allu Arjun fans. I’m a fan too! I was just poking fun at my own career struggles. Let’s spread love & laughter, not hate. Sweet dreams!

#PeaceAndLove"

Meanwhile, Bhanushree Mehra was last seen in the 2022 Telugu film 10th Class Diaries which also starred Balika Vadhu fame, Avika Gor.

Read all the Latest Movies News here