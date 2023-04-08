Allu Arjun Flaunts His Pushpa Look In BTS Pic From Sets, Director Sukumar Sends Him Birthday Wishes

Pushpa star Allu Arjun is celebrating his 41st birthday on Saturday, April 8. On this special day, social media is flooded with fans and industry colleagues sending wishes to the actor. Joining the spree, the Pushpa director Sukumar also took to his Instagram handle and dropped a behind-the-scene picture that featured Arjun in his Pushpa avatar. The two can be seen discussing (most likely a scene) in the photo.

Along with the photo, Sukumar also penned down a heartwarming note for the actor and mentioned that even though he might be Pushpa for the world today but for him, he will always stay his ‘sweetest dear Arya’. “Wish you a very happiest birthday Bunny… I am so glad that we have come a long way together…and today you are the mighty Pushpa Raj to the world but, you’ll always remain as my sweetest dear Arya. Love you @alluarjunonline," the caption read. For the unversed, Arya is one of Allu Arjun’s blockbuster movie which was also directed by Sukumar.

Soon after the picture was shared online, fans also rushed to the comment section to express excitement for Pushpa: The Rule.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rise was released in 2021. The film was widely loved by all and received positive reviews from critics and the audience. The action drama dealt with red sandalwood smuggling. Besides Allu Arjun, the film also starred Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Sai Pallavi has also reportedly joined Pushpa 2.

If reports are to be believed, director Sukumar has also decided to include ‘one major Bollywood A-lister preferably one of the Khans or Ajay Devgn, if not somebody else’ for Pushpa 2. However, there is no official announcement regarding this so far.

