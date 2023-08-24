Allu Arjun Gets Emotional As He Wins National Film Award; Saba Azad Opens Up On Her Love Life

Telugu actor Allu Arjun got emotional after he won the Best Actor at the 69th National Film Awards. The actor bagged the prestigious award for his stellar performance in Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun made history with the win, becoming the first Telugu actor to bring home the National Award for Best Acting. In a video surfaced online, Allu Arjun was surrounded by his family and the team of Pushpa, including director Sukumar. As soon as his name was announced, the room erupted in cheers.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been dating for quite some time now. They made their relationship official last year and often dedicate cute social media posts to each other and paint the town red with their public appearances. Reportedly, Hrithik and Saba met through a common friend.

National Film Awards Winners 2023: The 69th National Awards winners were announced today, August 24. The films that were censored from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021, were in the running for a National Award this year. On Thursday evening, the jury of the National Awards announced that Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won Best Feature Film Award. The Best Actor Award was presented to Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise, whereas the Best Actress Award was given to Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi.

In a big development in Javed Akhtar’s defamation case against Kangana Ranaut, the lyricist was asked to appear in front of Anderi court on August 30, as per the actress’s legal team argument in defamation case. However, Javed Akhtar’s legal team had moved Dindoshi court, which has now stayed the summons until next date of hearing. Javed Akhtar will not have to appear before Andheri court. Next date of hearing has been listed as October 18.

