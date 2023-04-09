Home » Movies » Allu Arjun Has a Secret Instagram Account, Know All About the Pushpa Star's 'Finsta'

Allu Arjun Has a Secret Instagram Account, Know All About the Pushpa Star's 'Finsta'

Pushpa star Allu Arjun has a secret Instagram account which is followed by his wife Sneha Reddy and Samantha Ruth Prabhu among others.

Advertisement

Curated By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: April 09, 2023, 16:10 IST

Hyderabad, India

Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa 2
Allu Arjun will next be seen in Pushpa 2

Celebrities often find it difficult to keep their private life out of the media limelight most of the time. Especially with social media being the place where they promote their work, it becomes hard for actors to balance their professional and personal lives. This is why we often see them creating private Instagram accounts or a ‘finsta’ (fake Instagram). Now, Pushpa actor Allu Arjun also seems to have his private Instagram handle which he uses to ‘post random shit without thinking’.

The actor celebrated his birthday recently and social media was filled with posts wishing him. He, too, was quick in responding to people wishing him. His Instagram handle is filled with birthday posts now. However, the actor also has a separate account on Instagram which is private. The bio of his second account reads, “Private account to post random shit without thinking". The account is followed by his wife Sneha Reddy, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Lakshmi Manchu and Hansika Motwani among others.

Advertisement

Bollywood celebrities such as Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor, among others, also have private Instagram accounts besides their public ones.

Meanwhile, on his birthday eve, the actor unveiled his first look from the second instalment of Pushpa, titled Pushpa: The Rule. In the photo, he can be seen dressed in a saree with his face painted in shades of blue and red. He also sported bangles, jewellery, a nose pin and jhumkas. Captioning the poster, Allu Arjun wrote, “Pushpa 2 the rule begins."

RELATED NEWS

Advertisement

The movie will also star Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, who will also be returning to portray their respective roles. It is helmed by Sukumaran.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News

Follow us on

About the Author

Srijita SenSrijita Sen is constantly curious about figuring out the meaning of films, music...Read More

first published: April 09, 2023, 16:10 IST
last updated: April 09, 2023, 16:10 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vaani Kapoor Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Release Of Pushpa 2 Poster, Citadel Screening, Premiere Of Jubilee Among The Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week