Allu Arjun Hugs Hrithik Roshan As Aamir Khan Looks On In Viral Photo; Fans Say 'Icons In One Frame'

Following their wedding, the couple hosted a lavish reception, which was attended by some of the biggest celebs in tinseltown. Among them, were Hrithik Roshan, Aamir Khan, Rajkummar Rao, Allu Arjun, Sara Ali Khan and many others. Amidst several circulating pictures on the internet, one that is capturing hearts features the charming trio of Hrithik Roshan, Allu Arjun, and Aamir Khan sharing a ‘viral’ moment together at the reception party. As Allu Arjun, dressed in black, greeted Hrithik, Aamir looked on, making for a capture that’s not very common! Check out the picture here:

Film producer Madhu Mantena exchanged wedding vows with ladylove Ira Trivedi on Sunday in Mumbai. The bride wore a pretty pink and golden saree with her waist cinched with a belt. She had flowers in her hair and wore chunky, traditional earrings and a necklace. Madhu wore a white kurta with dhoti and a white stole. During the ceremony, they exchanged garlands and Madhu kissed Ira’s hand. Taking to her Instagram handle, Ira shared a series of pictures and wrote, “I’M complete now " Check out the post here:

Fans couldn’t resist commenting how the picture captures “three superstars". One user commented, “The two best dancers in the entertainment industry". Another wrote, “Icons of Indian Cinema in Single Frame".

Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi hail from diverse backgrounds. Madhu has made a name for himself as a producer in Bollywood, having worked on films like Ghajini, Ugly, and the critically acclaimed Queen starring Kangana Ranaut. His impressive filmography includes Lootera, Trapped, AK vs AK, Masaan, Dev D, Bombay Velvet, and many others. Ira Trivedi, on the other hand, is a writer and columnist. Her work delves into subjects including healthcare, yoga, and sexuality.