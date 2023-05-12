Allu Arjun 'In Talks' For The Immortal Ashwatthama After Vicky Kaushal, Yash and Jr NTR’s Exit?

Recent reports indicate that the fate of Aditya Dhar’s highly anticipated sci-fi movie, The Immortal Ashwatthama, which was previously thought to have been shelved, may now be back on track. Buzz is that superstar Allu Arjun has expressed a keen interest in the project, following Vicky Kaushal’s departure and Jr NTR and Yash’s rejection for the role.

A source close to Pinkvilla shared that, Allu Arjun is in talks with Jio Studios to play the titular role of Ashwatthama. The source revealed that, “Ashwatthama is Aditya Dhar’s dream, which will come to life with Jio Studios coming on board as the producers. The filmmaker and top officials at Jio Studios are in talks with Allu Arjun to play the lead. The conversations are in the initial stages at the moment, and Allu has shown some interest in the unique and ambitious world of the film. The conversation could materialize into something fruitful or could just fizzle out too, but, a couple of meetings have already taken place over the last few months."

The source further added, “Ashwatthama is among the biggest films of Indian Cinema and Allu Arjun’s involvement will take the stakes a lot higher. Everyone is hopeful for the things to fall in right direction, but it would still take some time to get a clearer picture on where the conversation is headed. Jio Studios is flexing its muscles by getting in conversation with Allu Arjun, and hopefully, this shall yield fruitful results. "

Back in 2019, after the success of Uri, Aditya Dhar was working day and night on his ambitious superhero film. The film was initially announced with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. With the pandemic, the film got delayed, and once things were back to normalcy, the makers decided to replace Sara Ali Khan with Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Reportedly, the film has also suffered a 30 crore loss in its pre-production stage owing to its casting and other technicalities. While Vicky Kaushal was dropped from the film, Ranveer Singh had also walked in but was confused between Shaktimaan and Ashwatthama. NTR Jr and Yash were also not keen on doing a superhero film. Amid all this, the production company also switched from Ronnie Screwvala to Jio Studios.

Now an official confirmation on the recent developments is awaited.