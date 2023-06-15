Allu Arjun Inaugurates AAA Cinemas: Inside Pics Go Viral, FDFS Adipurush Ticket Sold at Rs 300

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun has officially inaugurated his new cinema house, AAA Cinemas, and the first big release that will shown in the theatre will be Prabhas’ Adipurush. Situated in Asian Satyam Mall in Hyderabad, the theatre offers a world class movie-watching experience. The Pushpa 2 star was seen at the inauguration of the multiplex with his son Ayaan and father, producer Allu Aravind. Photos from the inauguration have now gone viral.

For the inauguration, Allu Arjun was seen wearing a brown suit. He cut the ribbon and posed for a few photos with his family and his team. Sharing the photos on Twitter, trade expert Ramesh Bala wrote, “Icon Star @alluarjun and @AsianCinemas_ embark on a journey of cinematic excellence with #AAACinemas. Immerse yourself in the world of movies like never before, where cutting-edge technology and the ultimate cinematic experience converge. It is Hyderabad’s most finest theatre, dedicated to celebrating cinema in all its glory."

Inside Photos of Allu Arjun’s Theatre AAA Cinemas:

Inside photos of the theatre reveal that Allu Arjun has left no stone unturned to ensure the best film experience. Comfortable seats have been arranged while massive seating area has been kept in mind to accomodate seating.

In the corridoors, awards, photos, posters and milestones of Allu Arjun and his family’s have been put on display, to allow fans feel closer to the star.

Adipurush at AAA Cinemas:

The first film to release at AAA Cinemas is Adipurush. Starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead, the film has 15 shows a day this weekend. These include Adipurush in 2D, 3D. It is releasing in Teleugu and Hindi at the cinemas. As per BookMyShow, the first day first show of Adipurush costs Rs 328 (with taxes.)