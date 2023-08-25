Allu Arjun Kisses Wife Sneha, Hugs Kids After National Award Win For Pushpa, Video Goes Viral; Watch

A new video of Allu Arjun has surfaced on social media which reveals how the actor reacted after he was announced as the the Best Actor National awardee for his performance in the blockbuster movie Pushpa: The Rise. In this latest video, Allu Arjun can be seen hugging his wife Sneha Reddy and even planting a kiss on her cheeks.

In the same video, the Pushpa star is seen hugging his children - son Ayaa and daughter Arha. Allu Arjun’s mother can also be spotted in the clip. Watch it here:

Advertisement

On Thursday, another video of Allu Arjun went viral on social media in which the Pushpa star was seen getting emotional as he won the National Award. In the clip, he hugged the film’s director Sukumar as soon as his name was announced. Allu Arjun and Sukumar were visibly emotional as they held on to each other a moment longer to truly take in the moment.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun also made his first public appearance on Thursday night i.e. hours after being announced as the awardee. He was seen waving at paps as he also flaunted his million-dollar smile. The actor also greeted fans with folded hands.

Apart from winning the Best Actor category, Pushpa also brought home the award for Best Music Director (Songs).