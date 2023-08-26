Allu Arjun Meets Comedy King Brahmanandam After Winning National Award For Best Actor

Allu Arjun is one of the biggest stars in the Telugu film industry. He has had a fantastic career and has been a part of some of the superhit films in the industry. He has a massive fan following in South India but he garnered nationwide love after his pan-India film Pushpa: The Rise became a blockbuster at the box office. The film was directed by Sukumar and also starred Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. The whole nation loved the performance of Allu Arjun and gave him the status of a pan-India star. Recently, the winners of the 69th National Film Awards were announced, and Allu Arjun won the Best Actor Award for Pushpa. Now, the actor’s pictures with the comedy king of the South Indian film industry, Brahmanandam, are going viral on social media.

After winning the Best Actor Award at the National Film Awards, Allu Arjun was spotted at Brahmanandam’s residence. According to reports, the actor went to the legendary comedian Brahmanandam’s house as he had been unable to attend the wedding ceremony of his son, Siddharth, which took place last week. Allu Arjun personally congratulated the young couple and sought blessings from the legendary comedian.

Both actors are huge names in the Telugu film industry and have worked in various films together like Sarainodu, S/O of Satyamurthy, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, DJ and more. The audience has always loved their equation and the comic elements that they bring together.