Allu Arjun Opening Multiplex to Ram Charan Launching Airline, a Look at Tollywood Stars' Businesses

It goes without saying that most film stars in the South are known for their, well, films! From Nayanthara to Allu Arjun, actors from different South film industries have proved their mantle by delivering some brilliant performances and even cemented a position in their respective regional language industries. However, a few stars have gone beyond their acting careers and have tried their hand at other businesses as well. Here’s a look at what some of the biggest stars and their businesses.

When it comes to investing in huge remunerations-based lucrative businesses, superstar Mahesh Babu has been at the forefront whereas other stars like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, and Vijay Devarakonda seems to be following his footsteps. Mahesh Babu launched a movie production house called GMB Productions. He also co-partnered in AMB Cinemas, at Hyderabad with Asian Cinemas, which is said to be one of the biggest multiplexes in the country. Thus he proved as a real businessman apart from reel businessman.