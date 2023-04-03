Allu Arjun Pens Heartwarming Note for His Son Ayaan on His Birthday, Calls Him 'Love of My Life'

Birthdays are all about making your loved ones feel special. And actor Allu Arjun’s son who’s celebrating his birthday today received a sweet birthday wish from his father. Allu Arjun took to Twitter to drop a heartwarming birthday wish for his son on his birthday and we simply couldn’t stop adoring him. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life. My sweetest chinni babu #AlluAyaan."

The actor’s dedication to his family is truly admirable. Even though he is a huge celebrity, he always finds time for his children and makes sure to be there for them whenever they need him. Not only that, he is seen appreciating and acknowledging the efforts of his team members with his thoughtful gestures.

The actor is also well respected for his family commitment and sense of responsibility. He always makes time irrespective of his work commitments to plan out fun filled holidays and trips with his children and doesn’t let the stardom hinder the love and affection towards children.

Meanwhile, Arjun recently completed two decades in the entertainment world. He made his debut with the film Gangotri which was released in 2003. Throughout the years, the actor has consistently progressed and has secured a unique spot in the affections of viewers from diverse languages and regions across the country. He has given many successful movies such as Pushpa, Arya, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, and S/O Satyamurthy, among others, and has risen to become one of the most prominent stars in Indian cinema.

On the work front, Allu will next be seen in Pushpa: The Rule with Rashmika Mandanna. He recently announced the untitled with T Series and Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which has eagerly been waited by the audience.

