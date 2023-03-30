Allu Arjun has been making headlines for his much-awaited movie Pushpa 2. Fans are eagerly waiting to know more about the film. Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise has been out for more than a year. Now, fans are looking forward to the sequel. Allu Arjun and the film’s team have been shooting for the movie on different schedules over the past few months. The shooting was going on in Vizag (Andhra Pradesh) till now. Recently, it shifted to Hyderabad. According to reports, the shooting has been going at a rapid speed.

Allu Arjun’s Birthday is also knocking at the door. He will turn a year older on April 8. On this special occasion, he has two gifts for his fans. According to sources, the film’s makers are planning to release the teaser of Pushpa 2 on this day. It will reportedly be a 3 minute-long video and will feature a few glimpses of the new shades of Pushparaj. The Allu Arjun-starrer 2007 romantic action film Desamuduru is reportedly going to be re-released on his birthday. The movie was directed by Puri Jagannadh and was bankrolled by DVV Danayya. The film also stars debutante Hansika Motwani as the female lead.

Pushpa 2, directed by Sukumar, also features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead along with Fahadh Faasil playing the role of Banwar Singh Shikhawath. The film also has a cast ensemble including Ajay Ghosh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, and Daali Dhananjaya in pivotal roles.

Devi Sri Prasad, who earlier composed the peppy number O Antava in the first part featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun, will compose the music for the film this time as well. The latest reports say that the sequel will be released in theatres in the first half of 2024. The movie will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada.

Reports also suggest that RRR fame Ram Charan is said to be in talks with director Sukumar for the sequel. There are no declarations about it till now. The second collaboration of Allu Arjun and cousin Ram Charan has created major excitement among the fans. They were seen together for the first time in Rangasthalam, which was a huge box-office hit. Sukumar is determined to release the sequel on a grand scale, much bigger than the release of Puspha: The Rise.

