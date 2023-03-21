Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 To Also Feature Big Bollywood Star? Know Here

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rule is one of the most awaited movies. While fans are eagerly waiting for the film, it has now been reported that Pushpa 2 is also likely to feature a big Bollywood actor.

Big Bollywood Star To Share Screen With Allu Arjun?

As reported by E-Times, Pushpa director Sukumar has decided to include ‘one major Bollywood A-lister preferably one of the Khans or Ajay Devgn, if not somebody else’ for Pushpa 2. However, there is no official confirmation of this so far.

When Manoj Bajpayee Dismissed Reports of Joining Pushpa 2

Advertisement

Last year, reports of Manoj Bajpayee being approached for Pushpa 2 also made headlines. However, when News18 Showsha reached out to the actor, he denied the reports and called them ‘false’. “No truth! False news! That’s all I can say!" he had said.

All About Allu Arjun’s Blockbuster Movie

Meanwhile, a report by India Today recently reported that the shooting for Pushpa 2 is likely to resume in Bengaluru later this month. Reportedly, Allu Arjun will also be joined by Fahadh Faasil for this shooting schedule.

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa: The Rule was released in 2021. It depicted the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. Besides Allu Arjun, the film also starred Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. Sai Pallavi has also reportedly joined Pushpa 2.

In October this year, Allu Arjun talked about how Pushpa was celebrated by everyone across the country. “I am very glad that we do have our differences. The beauty of this country is its diversity. But when this movie (Pushpa: The Rise) was made, it was celebrated by India. We are all sons and daughters of the Indian film industry. We are all proud that it is Indian cinema’s victory," he said while accepting ‘CNN-News18 Indian of the Year 2022’ Award in New Delhi.

Read all the Latest Movies News here