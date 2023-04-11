Home » Movies » Allu Arjun's Cousin Niharika Konidela DELETES Wedding Photos With Chaitanya Jonnalagadda

Niharika is the daughter of actor and producer Nagendra Babu. She is the niece of actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan.

It turns out that is not well in Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda's paradise.
Looks like the season of splits is continuing its reign in showbiz. It turns out that all is not well in Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda’s paradise. Grapevine has it that the couple is headed for a divorce. For the unversed, Niharika is the daughter of actor and producer Nagendra Babu. She is the niece of actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. South superstars Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are her cousins.

The actress, who has worked in Telugu films like Oka Manasu and Happy Wedding, has deleted all of her wedding pictures from her Instagram account, except for one where her husband is a little blurry. The picture is captioned, “I have a secret, but if I tell you the secret then how will it be a secret?"

Niharika and Chaitanya tied the knot in a grand ceremony at Udaipur Palace on December 9, 2020 and it was attended by several stars in the industry, including Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, and Sreeja Kalyan, besides Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela. However, recently, rumours surfaced about trouble in their marriage. Speculations started when Chaitanya removed their wedding pictures from his Instagram account last month. Niharika, however, continued to follow him until two days ago.

Niharika, who is also a producer, recently set up a new office and her friends and family have been taking to Instagram to congratulate her. Looks like the actor-producer is in a good space, professionally. Whether there is any truth to the divorce rumours, only time will tell. For now, both she and Chaitanya are tight-lipped about the possible split.

