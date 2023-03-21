Niharika Konidela, niece of Chiranjeevi, and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda have sparked separation rumours after they reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. The duo tied the knot in 2020 in a grand ceremony in Udaipur.

As per a report in Siasat.com, speculations about their marriage being on the rocks began floating on the internet after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. Not only this, Chaitanya has also apparently deleted all the pictures from his Instagram account, including the ones from his wedding with Niharika.

The report further states that rumours are rife that the couple might be heading for a divorce. However, neither Niharika nor Chaitanya has reacted to the speculations.

Niharika, known for her work in Telugu films Oka Manasu and Happy Wedding, got engaged to Chaitanya Jonnalagadda in a private family affair in August 2020. The ceremony was only attended by the close family members of the couple. Chaitanya is an alumnus of BITS Pilani and the Indian School of Business (ISB), who works as a Business Strategist in a leading MNC in Hyderabad.

Niharika and Chaitanya’s wedding, predictably, was a star-studded affair with family members Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun and Sneha, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela, Sai Dharam Tej, Sreeja Kalyan in attendance.

Niharika’s father Naga Babu, who plays character roles, had also shared a photo with his daughter from her wedding at the time. He wrote that he was already missing her, “It looks like the end of an Era….Serious nostalgia hit me all again… It feels like the first day of her school…just that she won’t be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school and I can’t play with her 24 x 7..Just donno how long it will be this time….’Only time will decide.’ Already missing you Niha thalli @niharikakonidela #nischay (sic)." Notably, the post has now been removed from his account.

