Allu Arjun, Rashmika's Pushpa 2 to Feature Samantha's Oo Antava Reprise Version? DSP Answers

All eyes are set on superstar Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule! The announcement video of the film and its first look poster were recently unveiled and have generated a whole lot of buzz and intrigue. Needless to say, fans are awaiting the return of Allu as Pushpa, the saviour of the helpless and the needy, once again after Pushpa: The Rise (2021), which traced his ascent to power. The action drama emerged as one of the highest-grossing Indian films in 2021 and crossed the coveted Rs 300 crore mark at the box office.

Apart from Allu’s swag, the high-octane action sequences and his chemistry with leading lady Rashmika Mandanna, Pushpa: The Rise also remains a topic of conversation among the audience for its music, which was composed by music director Devi Sri Prasad, popularly known as DSP. Tracks like Oo Antava, Srivalli and Saami Saami emerged as massive chartbusters and took over the internet and social media by a storm. So, it’s no surprise that expectations surrounding the music of the sequel is sky high.

As DSP returns to compose the tracks of Pushpa 2: The Rule, News18 exclusively caught up with the musician a while back, who revealed that he has already ‘composed a few songs’ for the film. Sharing his excitement about it, he said, “Everyone is waiting for Pushpa 2 – the film and its music. I’m truly thankful for all the love that everyone has showered on us. The subject has come out fantastically. The way Sukumar (director) sir has scripted the story is amazing. We’re working very hard and passionately for this film like we always do."

Oo Antava featuring Allu and Samantha Ruth Prabhu might have courted some controversy upon its release for its misogynistic tone and objectification of women but it became a raging success and became one of the biggest highlights of the film. The actors’ scintillating dynamic in the song grabbed the spotlight. Quiz DSP if the sequel will see a new rendition of the sultry dance number and the hit-maker told us, “We aren’t looking at any reprise of Oo Antava in Pushpa 2 but it’s too early to say anything right now. We’re working on a lot of surprises. I hope everyone gives more and more love to the film and its album and make them memorable."

With the super success of Pushpa: The Rise, does he feel any pressure working on the sequel? “I don’t feel any pressure but only love. It’s in my nature to not take any pressure. If I do, I won’t be able to give my 100 per cent. Right since my childhood, I’ve been taught so," stated DSP.

The Drishyam 2 and Cirkus (both 2022) composer believes that there’s no formula to a hit song but the highs that he has witnessed in his musical career, including Pushpa: The Rise, has only motivated him to keep at it. “You can’t predict the success of a song. There are a million factors involved. If it becomes a huge success, it means people are loving it and that’s a blessing. I look at success as an opportunity to make another song," he remarked.

DSP further added, “I keep working sincerely and passionately with a lot of love and respect towards my work. I hope the magic repeats and people keep loving me and my music. We should love doing our work. If we feel any kind of pressure, we won’t be able to enjoy it."

Written and directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule will see Rashmika and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles alongside Allu Arjun. Reportedly, Sai Pallavi has also joined the cast. Earlier this month, speculations were rife that its shoot has been halted and is likely to resume after three months but a latest report now states that the makers will be shooting for the film in Odisha in the first week of May. The much-awaited film is likely to hit the theaters in 2024.

