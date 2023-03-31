Allu Arjun, Shah Rukh Khan, Rishab Shetty Set to Appear on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan 8?

Karan Johar’s controversial talk show Koffee With Karan was one of the major highlights of 2022. Celebs like Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Akshay Kumar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and several other celebs had dished out some hot and fresh gossips for their fans. However Shah Rukh Khan’s fans were disappointed since that was the only season when the King of Bollywood didn’t make an appearance. But that’s gonna change soon in the upcoming season.

The eighth edition of Koffee With Karan is most likely to air in August or September of this year. While reports have disclosed that Shah Rukh Khan will be kicking off the new season in which he’ll likely talk about the success of Pathaan and his other two films in the pipeline, some other notable faces will also be gracing the couch for the first time ever. A source close to Bollywood Hungama revealed, “Stars from the South are now very much a part of the pan-India stardom. Karan Johar will be inviting Yash (of KGF fame), Allu Arjun (of Pushpa fame) and Rishab Shetty (of Kantara fame) with their respective wives."

Just like Season 7 of Koffee With Karan, the new season will introduce some new and fresh segments for the viewers and it would guarantee more ground-shaking revelations about the industry from the tinsel town stars.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s last feature film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil had attained the cult status and was a big blockbuster in 2016. Now after a film-making hiatus of almost six years, Karan had donned the director’s cap again for his next film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Touted to be a new age romantic flick, Rocky Aur Rani will feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film went on floors in August 2021 with several schedules shot in Mumbai, Moscow and Delhi. Rocky Aur Rani is expected to hit the silver screens on July 28, 2023.

