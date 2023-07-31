Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rule To Also Feature This Tamil Star? What We Know

Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, was a massive hit; not just in the southern belt, but across the nation. The movie was extremely appreciated by cinemagoers and received much love and adulation from critics as well. After its successful innings at the box office, the makers are gearing up for its sequel, Pushpa: The Rule. Currently, the cast is busy shooting for the film. Now, reports suggest that a famous star is all set to join the star cast for a cameo. The star is none other than Tamil actor Suriya. He may appear in the movie in a cameo. While his role will be reportedly short, it will be crucial. No confirmation has been provided on this yet.

Pushpa: The Rule is all set to showcase high-octane action. Fans are already looking forward to it. The gossip mill is rife with rumours that Pushpa 3 is also in the pipeline, and the second instalment may end with a huge twist and show Pushparaj’s ruling. It is assumed that the series will end with the third part. As per reports, the third part may hit the theatres in 2025.

Pushpa 2 is written and directed by Sukumar. The first look poster of this movie was also unveiled a few months back, where Allu Arjun was seen draped in a saree and his face is painted blue and red. He is accessorised with bangles, jewellery, nose pin and jhumkas.