Allu Arjun Takes A ‘Short, Sweet Break’ With Family At This Mesmerizing Location; Fans Are All Hearts

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun is one of the most much-loved actors in the industry. The Son of Satyamurthy star is an avid social media user, and he often treats his fans to glimpses of his personal and professional life to keep his follower hooked. Maintaining the trajectory, the actor took to Instagram a few hours back and treated them to a stunning picture of his family time as he took a short, sweet break from the shoot.

Be it family get-togethers, weddings, birthdays, or vacations, Allu Arjun is one superstar who always makes sure to enjoy a fruitful time with his family amid all the busy schedules of his shootings. Allu Arjun glimpses of his summer vacation that he is enjoying currently in Rajasthan with his wife Sneha Reddy, and kids Ayaan and Arha.

Advertisement

Taking to his social media, Arjun shared a picture with his wife and kids who can be seen in all vacation mode in their holiday attires enjoying the summer heat as they visited Ranthambhore. While enjoying an amazing time with his family, he jotted down the caption - “Had such a lovely time here … A short sweet break with family ❤️"

Take a look at the post here:

Soon after the pic was shared, scores of fans chimed into the comments section to shower love on the actor and his family. Several fans dropped red heart emoticons in the comments. One fan wrote, “Lovely family❤️," another added,"Nyc family❤️." A third fan commented," Pushpa bhau❤️."

As we saw Allu Arjun enjoying summer vacations with his family in Rajasthan, the superstar often shares glimpses of his amazing time with his family proving him a perfect family man. Be it the Christmas celebration with family to having a good time with the cousins at a wedding to celebrating his kid’s birthday, Allu Arjun always makes sure he is with his family on every special occasion.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, as Pushpa 2 was announced this year, the superstar also announced his next big project where three power will be coming together, the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the producer, and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series and our superstar Allu Arjun. Having such big announcements coming from the superstar, it is indeed a big year for Allu Arjun fans to look forward to.

Read all the Latest Movies News here