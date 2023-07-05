Allu Arjun To Jr NTR, Check The Most Followed South Actors On Instagram

Professional rivalry between cine stars has existed ever since the advent of cinema but towards the second decade of the new millennium, which brought in social media, stars now have yet another area to compete in. In today’s times, apart from box office success rate, an actor’s star power is also measured by the number of followers they have on social media. Right from unveiling their first look o an upcoming film, revealing teasers and trailers to sharing their private lives with their countless fans, social media has been a tool to strengthen star power for film stars.

Top Telugu actor and politician Pawan Kalyan recently made his debut on Instagram. Setting a huge record, Pawan Kalyan amassed 1.5 million followers in an hour without making a single post, which speaks volumes about his popularity. Let us take a look at the most followed actors on Instagram in the South film industries.

Allu Arjun

The actor’s popularity increased by leaps and bounds after Pushpa: The Rise. Having 21.6 million Instagram followers, he is the first South Indian star to cross the 20 million mark.

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda’s most recently released Liger was a box office debacle but his social media popularity remains intact. The Arjun Reddy actor has 18.6 million followers on Instagram.

Ram Charan

With 16 million followers, Ram Charan has jumped from 4th position to 3rd position. He received pan-India popularity with last year’s blockbuster RRR.

Yash

Yash started his career as an actor with Kannada TV serials and gradually rose to become a top Kannada star. He became a pan-India star with KGF directed by Prashanth Neel. He is in fourth place with 13.6 million followers.

Dulquer Salmaan

The son of Malayalam actor Mammootty, Dulqer Salman became known nationwide with Sita Ramam and has also done a Hindi film titled Chup: Revenge of the Artist. He has 12.6 million followers on Instagram.

Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu has 8.6 million Instagram followers and he is the first actor on this list without a pan-India movie.

Prabhas

Prabhas, who became a household name in India after the blockbuster Baahubali films, has 9.7 million Insta followers. He may have lesser followers compared to other stars, but he is currently one of the highest-paid actors in South Cinema.