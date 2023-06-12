Allu Arjun’s Multiplex AAA Cinemas To Be Inaugurated On June 15 By Telangana Minister

Puspha star Allu Arjun is venturing into the theatre industry by becoming one of the partners in a multiplex being constructed at the prominent Ameerpet junction. He has purchased the Satyam theatre located in Ameerpet and developed his own multiplex called AAA Cinemas in its place. Recent reports indicate that the launch of the theatre is imminent, and sources suggest that Allu Arjun will kickstart the opening with the screening of his dearest friend Prabhas’ Adipurush.

On June 15, AAA Cinemas, the newly constructed multiplex, will have a grand launch ceremony. The inauguration of the mall will be jointly conducted by Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Allu Arjun himself. Preceding the inauguration, a traditional puja ceremony is scheduled for June 14. The following day, June 16, the multiplex will officially open to the public, featuring the screening of Prabhas’ captivating mythological drama, Adipurush. An interesting addition to the multiplex will be a statue of Allu Arjun placed at the entrance.

Allu Arjun, Asian Sunil Narang, Bharat Narang, Murli Mohan, and Sadananda Gowda are the partners behind the Asian Satyam Mall. The mall spans 3 lakh square feet, incorporating three floors dedicated to car parking. Notably, the third level will house the AAA food court, while the fourth level will be home to AAA CINEMAS.

The AAA Mall boasts a spacious food court housing a variety of well-known brands offering delicious cuisine. Furthermore, as the launch day approaches, it is anticipated that over 100 LED screens will be strategically placed throughout the premises.